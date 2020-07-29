Erling Haaland plans to see out his Borussia Dortmund contract

Erling Haaland says he plans to see out his Borussia Dortmund contract which expires in 2024.

The 20-year-old striker has lit up the Bundesliga since his €20m arrival from RB Salzburg in January, scoring 16 goals in 18 appearances for Dortmund.

The Norway international says it is his full intention to remain at the club despite ongoing speculation of a move elsewhere.

"I have a long-term contract here until 2024. In any case, it is my big goal to win BVB the title and to celebrate fantastic successes with our fans," he told Bild.

Dortmund finished 13 points behind Bayern in the 2019/20 campaign where they finished runners-up. They have not won the league since 2012.

Haaland believes BVB currently have the quality in the squad to be champions again.

He added: "We have the quality to become champions but talking alone is not enough. Bayern have distinguished themselves by their incredible consistency.

We have to continue our development in the second half of the season and we want to be even more successful next year.

