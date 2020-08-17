Former Man City midfielder David Silva signs for Real Sociedad

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has signed for La Liga side Real Sociedad after he left the English club.

Silva, 34, left City after the club’s Champions League to Lyon, having spent 10 years in Manchester.

He has signed a two-year contract with the Basque team.

It was initially expected that he would join Serie A side Lazio but instead Sociedad have jumped ahead of the Italian side and sealed a deal.

City have already announced that they will be building a statue for Silva, who helped them to win four Premier League titles.

Silva had previously stated his desire to play for boyhood club Las Palmas but admitted that he wouldn’t return if it meant playing in the Segunda Division.

Given Las Palmas failed to secure promotion in the season just gone Silva will have to wait a little longer for his reunion.

