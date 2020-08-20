Fulham sign USA defender Antonee Robinson from Wigan on a four-year deal

Fulham have signed USA defender Antonee Robinson from Wigan on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old left-back, who saw a move to AC Milan fall through on January transfer deadline day earlier this year, has decided to join the newly-promoted south-west London club.

Robinson made 65 appearances for relegated Championship side Wigan in the 2019/20 campaign following a successful season-long loan from Everton.

"I am made up to be a Fulham player. I was really excited to get down here and get everything signed," said Robinson, who came through Everton's academy.

"When the lads get back in here, I can't wait to get going.

"I heard a few days ago that [Fulham boss] Scott Parker was interested in me and wanted to speak to me personally. We had a Zoom call and he was really keen to get the deal done and for me to be a Fulham player.

"Fulham play a really nice style of football and I can see myself fitting in perfectly. As soon as I heard of the ambitions of the club it was an easy decision for me."

