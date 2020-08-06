Football
Transfers

Gabriel wants to join Arsenal from Lille and he'd be a perfect fit - Expert View

Gabriel Lille

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnzo Guerini
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Arsenal are in talks to sign highly-rated defender Gabriel from Lille and he would suit the Premier League perfectly, says our transfer expert at Eurosport France.

Despite Napoli's supposed interest, the 22-year-old has reportedly decided he wants to join the north London club.

According to La Voix Du Nord, the Lille centre-back was convinced by the pitch given to him by the Gunners' leadership team earlier this week. France bleu Nord are also reporting the same line.

However, despite talks with the player, Arsenal and Lille don't appear to have reached an agreement over a transfer fee. The Brazilian would reportedly cost Arsenal around €30m.

Expert View: Gabriel would suit Arsenal

It's possible that Arsenal’s leaders may have promised Gabriel he could forge a title-winning defensive partnership with 19-year-old William Saliba next season. It's a credible scenario.

Gabriel is a strong defender with good positional sense, which matches perfectly with the Premier League's playing style.

He has also developed his passing game this season, which must have pleased Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

