Gareth Bale set to stay at Real Madrid - Paper Round

Gareth Bale isn't going anywhere, Jadon Sancho edges closer to a Manchester United move, clubs could get creative to sign Wilfried Zaha and Sergio Romero is set for 'showdown talks' at Old Trafford. It's Friday's Paper Round...

Bale isn't saying bye to the Bernabeu just yet

Gareth Bale has confirmed to Wales national team manager Ryan Giggs of his plans to stay at Real Madrid next season, according to the Mirror. The 31-year-old featured just 20 times for Los Blancos this campaign in all competitions and has been linked with a move away. However, the Mirror states that Bale has informed his international teammates and staff that he intends to stay in the Spanish capital for the upcoming season. The Welsh international still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Liga champions and is earning over £600,000 per week.

Paper Round's view: This isn't great news for Real Madrid. Bale has fallen out of favour under manager Zinedine Zidane and last summer it seemed like his time at the Santiago Bernabeu was over. The former Spurs forward ended up staying after a proposed free transfer to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning fell through. Bale has had a brilliant career but it seems like he needs to move on from Real Madrid if he wants to keep playing at the top level. Maybe a loan move would be the best option due to his huge contract, but it won't happen if Bale is happy to sit on the bench for Los Blancos.

Sancho closing in on Manchester United move

Manchester United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho after the Independent report that Borussia Dortmund are willing to agree on a transfer fee for the England international. The Red Devils have made Sancho their number one target for this summer, but the 20-year-old's price tag seems to be an issue at the moment. The Independent reveal that there have been no formal talks between the two clubs as of yet, but Dortmund are willing to accept £60 million as an initial fee as part of a deal that would eventually rise to over £100 million. The report also states that United are alone in the race for Sancho's signature this summer, despite long-term interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Paper Round's view: Sancho to United seems like a transfer that will eventually happen. We all saw what happened last summer with Harry Maguire. Leicester City knew they were in a position of power as it was such a high-profile story and that the Manchester club had the funds and we're in a similar situation once again this year. Dortmund know that United will pay up for Sancho and it seems like it will just come down to the payment plan between the two clubs. The German side will do well to receive a fee over £100 million following the coronavirus pandemic.

Zaha price tag could prove tricky

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha hopes of leaving Selhurst Park this summer have been dashed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on fellow club's finances. The 27-year-old has reportedly made it clear that he wants to leave the south London club this summer but the Telegraph believe that his desired transfer will be more difficult now in the current financial climate. The Telegraph reveal that a season-long loan with an obligation-to-buy clause in 2021 would be a more likely deal if Palace wish to receive the full value for Zaha in the current deflated transfer market. Roy Hogdson's side demanded £80 million for the Ivorian last summer amid interest from Arsenal, who eventually signed Zaha's compatriot Nicolas Pepe, and Everton.

Paper Round's view: This kind of deal might become more popular this summer. Clubs will struggle to pay huge sums up front so structured payment plans or loans with obligation-to-buy clauses will be more common as the transfer window adjusts to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Zaha had an average season by his standards which might see his price tag naturally decrease - especially as £80 million was quite optimistic in the first place. The fact that he has made his desire to leave public will also have a negative impact on his value. If he is available for a decent fee, the Palace winger could be an interesting replacement for Sancho at Dortmund.

Romero set for 'showdown talks'

Manchester United's number two goalkeeper Sergio Romero is set for "showdown talks" with the club over his future amid the return of Dean Henderson to the club. According to the Sun, the 33-year-old is wanted by clubs in Europe, MLS and his home nation Argentina, with his current contract expiring next summer. Henderson, who has starred on loan at Sheffield United throughout the previous two campaigns, is set to return to Old Trafford which would bump Romero down to third choice in the pecking order.

Paper Round's view: Romero won't want to be a third-choice goalkeeper at United. The Argentine has performed well when called upon in the FA Cup and Europa League, but Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that David De Gea is his number-one pick for the Premier League. Things could get interesting when Henderson returns, but it will only spell bad news for Romero. If the former Monaco stopper wants to make sure that he increases his playing time for a few more years, he will need to find himself a new club.

