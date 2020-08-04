'Gutted' Chris Smalling leaves Roma after successful loan spell

Manchester United's Chris Smalling has left Roma after a successful loan spell at the Serie A club.

The United central defender, who was on loan at the Giallorossi for the entirety of the 2019/20 season, has said his goodbyes.

Smalling, who joined for a £2.7m loan fee and started 29 Serie A fixtures, has not been included in Roma's squad for the Europa League knockout stages.

"The numbers don't lie, they have been two successful loans,” Roma sporting director Gianluca Pertrachi told Sky Sports Italy in July, while also talking about former United player Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

"We, unfortunately, lost Mkhitaryan for a physical problem for a little bit, but he's very comfortable here just like Smalling."

Calciomercato are reporting that Juventus are looking to sign Smalling, and are willing to offer Federico Bernardeschi in a swap deal.

