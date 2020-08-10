Borussia Dortmund confirm Jadon Sancho Man Utd move off

Jadon Sancho is staying at Borussia Dortmund, and the decision is final, says sporting director Michael Zorc in blow to Manchester United plans.

It did appear last week that we were only days away from Sancho completing his move to United at the start of last week, but negotiations stalled, with Dortmund sticking to their guns on the price.

In an attempt to hurry things along, the Dortmund hierarchy set a date of August 10 as a deadline to have a deal in place by, otherwise Sancho would remain with BVB. That day has come, with Zorc standing by the club's stance, in the firmest possible way whilst confirming the Englishman is under contract until 2023.

We plan with him [Sancho]. He'll play for us next season. The decision is final. I think that answers all of the questions.

“Last summer we adjusted the salary to the performance development of Jadon. In this context, we have extended the contract until 2023."

Sancho left with the Dortmund squad to head on their pre-season training camp in Switzerland, and it appears, he won't be leaving early to finalise a move to England anytime soon.

THE EXPERT VIEW FROM GERMANY- One phone call can change everything

"Dortmund said the deal had to be done by August 10 for it to be completed this summer - now there is not even an opening offer. Sancho is still a BVB player and they count on him to be there 100 per cent. BILD claims Sancho has assured sporting director Michael Zorc and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke that he will play the season with all his heart, if there is no deal this summer." Eurosport Germany's Tobias Hiusiak says.

"Right now, I can’t see United matching the asking price of €120m this transfer window. So Sancho will be playing the season in the Bundesliga and will be sold cheaper next summer.

But one phone call can change everything. And Dortmund will pick up the phone - even if their deadline passed – for sure.

Hiusiak was talking to us before Zorc's announcement.

