Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic has re-joined Sevilla from Barcelona, the two La Liga clubs have confirmed.

Rakitic, 32, joined Barca in 2014 having captained Sevilla to the Europa League title the previous campaign.

At Barcelona he won four league titles, four Copa del Reys, one Champions League and a Club World Cup as part of their formidable treble-winning side of 2014-15.

However, he has slipped down the pecking order at the Nou Camp and the Croatia international has returned to Sevilla where he reportedly wanted to live.

Spanish media reported Rakitic, who had one year left on his contract, was not part of new Barca coach Ronald Koeman's plans for next season.

Sevilla have confirmed that Rakitic has signed a four-year contract. In Barcelona's statement they confirmed it is an initial fee of €1.5m with a further €9m in variables.

Barcelona are a team in turmoil following their humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last season, with captain Lionel Messi telling the club he wishes to leave immediately.

Spanish media reported that Koeman has also told Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and French defender Samuel Umtiti they are no longer wanted.

