Jadon Sancho 'agrees personal terms with Man Utd' - but is a deal close?

Jadon Sancho has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, but discussions between the two clubs over the transfer fee are ongoing, according to reports.

Bild and The Guardian say United are readying a bid for Sancho which would make him the most expensive English player in history and that he has agreed a deal with the Manchester club.

The Guardian report it is a five-year contract where the 20-year-old will earn around £250,000 a week.

Kicker report today that there has been no contact between United and Dortmund for the transfer of Sancho.

THE EXPERT VIEW

Eurosport Germany's Peer Kuni

Borussia Dortmund have still not received an offer from Manchester United, but they want to clear up any speculation before they leave for their training camp in Switzerland next Monday.

If Sancho is heading for the training camp he will stay at Dortmund for one more year. As we know Dortmund has a strict line on this and do not change their stance.

Bild say Sancho and United have agreed personal terms, but a deal is only possible if United find an agreement with Dortmund.

