Jadon Sancho may demand transfer to force Manchester United move - Paper Round

Jadon Sancho will have to submit a transfer request to complete move, Arsenal eye up Ajax forward, Lille defender Gabriel is a man in demand and Sergio Aguero is unlikely to recover for the Champions League. It's Wednesday's Paper Round...

Sancho to submit transfer request?

Jadon Sancho could be forced into submitting a transfer request if he wants to complete a move to Manchester United this summer, according to the Mirror. A breakdown in negotiations led to the 20-year-old's parent club Borussia Dortmund confirming that he will be playing for the German club next season. Sancho is said to be the number one target for the Red Devils as they look to strengthen their attack, but Dortmund value him at £100 million and United are only willing to part with £80 million. The Mirror state that the England international could force through a move to Manchester by demanding a transfer from Dortmund.

Paper Round's view: Sancho to United is a transfer story that has been going on for over a year now. It was expected that the Dortmund winger would leave for Old Trafford this summer, but obviously the coronavirus pandemic has influenced the transfer market. The Bundesliga club are still demanding a pre-pandemic price for Sancho and United are trying to negotiate a lower fee. We saw the same negotiation tactics with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's moves to Old Trafford. These clubs know United will eventually pay up and Dortmund are now doing exactly the same thing. They're standing their ground and if Sancho stays - that's fine - they get another season of a top-class talent. If he leaves, they've got £100 million in the bank.

Arsenal chase Ajax forward

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of signing Ajax forward Quincy Promes, as manager Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad this summer. According to the Sun, the Dutch international is valued at £25 million and is pretty keen on a potential move to north London. The Gunners were linked to Promes last summer when he departed from Sevilla, but the 28-year-old moved back to his home nation for a fee of £14 million. Ajax would reportedly be willing to part with Promes, who scored 16 goals and notched five assists in 28 games before the coronavirus prematurely ended the Eredivisie campaign.

Paper Round's view: This transfer wouldn't make too much sense for Arsenal. Promes is a talented player - but if the Premier League side are bringing in Willian on a free transfer after his contract expired at Chelsea, they surely wouldn't need to spend £25 million on another wide attacker. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli are all used as wide forwards by Arteta and there are other aspects of his squad which need more urgent improvement. Arsenal would be better off using that money to sign a defender or a central midfielder.

Where is Gabriel going?

The Independent have revealed the story so far behind the ongoing race for Gabriel Magalhaes' signature, which involves a battle between some of Europe's finest. The report states that the Lille defender had initially agreed to move to Everton for €30 million back in March and even underwent a medical for the Merseyside club. However, in recent months Arsenal, Napoli and Manchester United have expressed their interest in signing the 22-year-old and skipped ahead of the Toffees to the front of the queue. Lille are currently in talks with Arsenal, while Napoli's move for Gabriel is dependent on the departure of Kalidou Koulibaly. Manchester United are in the hunt for a left-footed centre-back but have only made initial contact with the French club.

Paper Round's view: Everton must be absolutely gutted that they missed out on securing the highly-rated centre-back - especially after he completed a medical. The report states that Carlo Ancelotti's side are still interested but the lack of European football makes them a less attractive prospect. Their loss is another club's gain. Arsenal are desperate for a commanding defender and a potential deal could be a huge boost for the Gunners, especially after the arrival of fellow centre-back William Saliba this summer. The final decision will be down to the player and Manchester United are the only interested club playing in the Champions League next season. If the Red Devils are serious about Gabriel, surely Old Trafford would be his ideal destination.

Heartbreak for Aguero

Sergio Aguero is set to miss out on the remainder of Manchester City's season after failing to recover from a ligament injury in time for the Champions League mini-tournament in Lisbon, according to the Star. The Argentine striker damaged his knee ligaments during a win over Burnley back in June and immediately sought help from a specialist in Barcelona, where he underwent surgery. Aguero was hoping to recover in time for City's Champions League run-in but the Star state that Pep Guardiola will be without his starting striker for Saturday's quarter-final against Lyon - and for the semi-final and final, if they were to go that far in the tournament. The 32-year-old is still expected to join the rest of his teammates in Lisbon due to his experience and influence on the squad.

Paper Round's view: It's heartbreaking for Aguero. City are one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season and it's the one trophy that has eluded Aguero since his arrival at the Etihad back in 2011. It's also annoying for City, who will certainly miss the quality of one of the world's best strikers. There was a glimmer of hope that the Argentine international would return for the latter stages of the tournament, but that seem extremely unlikely now. Hopefully, for the sake of his club, Gabriel Jesus can step up. The Brazilian was excellent in City's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid on Friday and he will be looking to continue that form against Lyon this weekend.

