Joe Hart joins Tottenham on a free transfer after release from Burnley

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart has joined Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer on a two-year deal following his release from Burnley.

Following the departure of Michel Vorm, it is very likely Hart will be a backup option to Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga and the 33-year-old will bolster the north London club's homegrown quota.

Hart, who has 75 England caps, has made 24 Burnley appearances in all competitions across the last two seasons.

Prior to that Hart won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup with Manchester City, having joined them from Shrewsbury Town in 2006.

