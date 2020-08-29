Leeds United have signed Spanish winger Rodrigo from Valencia for a club-record fee.

Rodrigo has scored 59 goals in 220 games for Valencia, but has joined Ferran Torres, Francis Coquelin and others out of the club after the whole squad was put up for sale

He has signed a contract at Elland Road that runs until 2024, and will cost Leeds around 30 million euros.

The newly promoted side confirmed that they have secured his signature on their website and Twitter account.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has signed Joe Gelhardt, Helder Costa, Illan Meslier and Jack Harrison (on loan) in addition to the 29-year-old winger as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

