Jurgen Klopp has quashed any hopes Liverpool fans had of Lionel Messi joining the club, insisting there is "no chance" of bringing the Barcelona wantaway to Anfield.

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Messi, according to reports, with Pep Guardiola supposedly having spoken with Messi about a possible transfer last week.

Messi worked under Guardiola for four seasons at Barca, and now the latter is at City it feels like an obvious choice should the 33-year-old move on.

City are hopeful of signing Messi, The Times reports, but there are many financial hurdles to overcome in their pursuit of a player who earns a reported €2m-a-week, and it is those numbers, coupled with a transfer fee that could reach €500m, that Klopp insists put Liverpool off.

"It would obviously help Man City and make it more difficult to beat them," Klopp said of this weekend's Community Shield. "For the Premier League it would be great, but I am not sure the Premier League needs that boost."

Interest [from Liverpool]? Who doesn't want to have Messi in their team? But no chance. The numbers are not for us.

WHERE COULD MESSI GO?

Given Messi’s astronomical wages there aren’t many clubs who could afford to sign him.

City, managed by Guardiola, are one of the options whilst recent reports have suggested local rivals Manchester United are also interested.

Serie A side Inter Milan have a long-held interest in signing Messi and might be players whilst PSG are a logical destination as a team who could certainly afford to sign him.

Also, could it all be a ploy to get a new contract and instigate big changes at Barca?

