Manchester City could offer Lionel Messi MLS clause as part of contract offer – report

Manchester City and MLS Lionel Messi

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Might a future offer of a move to MLS be enough to sway Lionel Messi? Manchester City are certainly hoping so...

Premier League side Manchester City are reportedly considering offering Lionel Messi an MLS clause as part of their contract offer to the Argentine superstar.

Messi has reportedly told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club, regardless of whether president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigns or not.

Manchester City, who boast former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain on their staff, are considered one of the front-runners for his signature should he actually leave.

And according to a report from ESPN, City will look to offer Messi a pathway into MLS once his time at City comes to an end.

As well as offering Messi a long-term contract for three years, there would be a clause that would allow him to join City’s partner club New York City FC.

OUR VIEW

If you had asked six months ago where Lionel Messi would go after Barcelona there would have been only one answer, Newell’s Old Boys. The expectation was always that Messi would return to Argentina after spending a few more years in Spain. How times change, eh?

Not only would Messi go to England, in this scenario, but he would then go to the States as well. In terms of commercial opportunities, the only thing he is missing is a trip to China or Japan along the way.

It seems like a strange thing to have to include to persuade Messi to join. Surely he would be interested in City with or without this clause?

After all, if he wanted to move to MLS he could make it happen pretty easily and with the club of his choosing. Look, the links to David Beckham’s Inter Miami franchise exist for a multitude of reasons, not least Beckham. But don’t discount the state tax (or more pertinently lack of) in Florida. It would be a big difference with New York…

