Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Ajax's Donny van de Beek which would see him sign for the Manchester club until June 2025.

Premier League FA handling of Maguire situation 'a mess' - Rooney 6 HOURS AGO

Reputable Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf report United have reached an oral agreement of £40m on Sunday evening for the player, with the deal expected to be completed in the early part of this week, and has been backed by transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Van de Beek was left out of Ajax's squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt in a friendly on Saturday amid reported interest from United and Barcelona.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag admitted pre-match: "There are indeed developments that keep him out of the selection."

Ajax's CEO Edwin van der Sar said in June: "It’s clear that clubs like Real Madrid and United are showing interest in Donny van de Beek."

Van de Beek has made 175 appearances across five seasons for the Eredivisie champions, scoring 41 goals.

United are yet to make a signing this summer.

AWOL Lionel Messi's delight at Barcelona release-clause bombshell - Euro Papers

Transfers Barcelona expect Lionel Messi to join Manchester City - Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO