Manchester United identify cheaper Jadon Sancho alternative - Paper Round

Forget Sancho...

Manchester United are ready to look elsewhere in the transfer market as attempts to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund continue to stutter. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils could "make a serious bid" for Bournemouth attacker David Brooks, who is valued at around £40 million by the Cherries. United have had Brooks on their radar for a while and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to step up in the chase for the 23-year-old, who suffered relegation from the Premier League this season. The MEN believe the Manchester club "have not given up" on the possibility of signing Sancho, but Dortmund's original 'deadline' for a deal to be completed has passed.

Paper Round's view: It's a real downgrade if Sancho were to stay at Dortmund and Brooks were to move to Old Trafford. No offence to Brooks, but there's a reason why the Bundesliga club value the England winger at over £100 million. Brooks would be a great upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira and even the departing Juan Mata, as a squad player who can come on and change a game with his directness and creativity. But he's just not the marquee signing that United fans will be hoping for. £40 million is a huge amount of money to spend on a player that will most likely have to settle for a back-up role. Maybe United will realise that it might just be worth accepting Dortmund's demands for Sancho.

Arsenal beat rivals to Gabriel signing

Arsenal are close to completing the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, according to a report from the Telegraph. The Gunners faced fierce competition from Napoli and Everton, with some reports stating Manchester United were interested in the 22-year-old. Gabriel has agreed a five-year deal at the Emirates and Arsenal will pay a transfer fee of £22.6 million to the French club. Fellow Brazilian Pablo Mari completed a permanent move to north London and teen star William Saliba has finally linked up with the squad - but the Premier League side were still keen to complete a deal for Gabriel. The bloated options in central defence mean Arsenal will look to sell Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Calum Chambers, who have been linked with respective moves to AS Roma and Fulham.

Paper Round's view: This can only be a good thing for Arsenal, right? The Gunners' defence has been a shambles for years, so adding some new highly-rated players into it can only be a positive. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was reportedly desperate for Gabriel as he wanted a confident ball-playing defender on the left side of his back three. Sead Kolasinac had filled in there following the Premier League's restart and made multiple errors - including a high-profile mistake in the north London derby. A defensive system of Hector Bellerin, William Saliba, David Luiz, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney sounds like it should be good on paper. Will it be in real life? We will have to see when the Premier League kicks off again next month.

Fulham plot audacious Pique bid

Newly-promoted Fulham are ready to test Barcelona's resolve as they plan an ambitious swoop for club stalwart Gerard Pique, according to Sport. The Catalan club recently faced the embarrassment of being dumped out of the Champions League by an 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich. They responded by sacking manager Quique Setien and sporting director Eric Abidal, with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu publicly stating a handful of players who were not for sale. Pique's name failed to make the list and Fulham are ready to offer him a way out of the Camp Nou. Sport admit that the 33-year-old may be "out of reach" for the London club.

Paper Round's view: Now this would be a jaw-dropping move if it came off. Fulham boss Scott Parker will be looking back at the mistakes made in the summer of 2018, when the club spent over £100 million upon winning promotion to the Premier League only to get relegated that season. The additions to his squad this summer will need to be shrewd and there's no doubt he will be searching the transfer market for experience and leadership. Obviously Pique fits the bill as an ideal centre-back signing. He may not be as good as he was a couple of seasons ago, but he still has star quality. However, if he leaves Barca, it's more likely he will head to a Champions League-level club like Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea offered chance to sign Silva

Speaking of Paris Saint-Germain, Thiago Silva is set to leave the French capital after eight years once their Champions League campaign comes to a conclusion in Sunday's final. The Brazilian centre-back's contract is coming to an end and he has not confirmed his next move just yet. However, the Telegraph report that his services have been offered to Chelsea, who are in the market for strengthening their defence. The report reveals that Fiorentina and former club AC Milan are both interested in signing the 35-year-old, but Silva is willing to take a lower wage in order to "fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League".

Paper Round's view: Chelsea have gone big so far in this summer's transfer window. The Blues have added Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and look close to completing a club-record deal for Bayer Leverkusen's wonderkid Kai Havertz. But their problem in the previous season was clearly their defence. Chelsea had no issues scoring goals or creating chances in the final third, the main issues stemmed from Frank Lampard's team's poor defending. Thiago Silva could be a shrewd signing for the west London club. He's offers plenty of experience and leadership, clearly still has the quality - as shown in PSG's run to the Champions League final - and is free. Chelsea could do a lot worse.

