Manchester United join race for Chelsea target Ben Chilwell - reports

Ben Chilwell could stay at Leicester
Manchester United have entered the race for Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, according to reports.
Chelsea had been expected to sign him this summer but the impact of coronavirus may have held up the chances of a deal being completed.
The Mirror suggests that Manchester United have expressed an interest in the 23-year-old England international, which may lead to a bidding war.
That competition might see Leicester get close to their £80 million valuation for the player, a figure that Chelsea are reportedly dismissing as too high.
Frank Lampard wants the player after losing faith in Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeiri, and Chilwell has told friends that he wishes to leave his current club this summer.
Both Chelsea and Leicester have also been linked with Ajax's left-sided defender Nicolas Tagliafico, and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers could use the funds to move for Burnley's James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil.
