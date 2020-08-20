Manchester United to hijack Arsenal's Gabriel transfer

Manchester United want Gabriel, Real Madrid target Duro, Harry Kane is in quarantine and Newcastle United's takeover could still go through.

United make late Gabriel bid

The Telegraph reports that Manchester United have made a late bid for Lille’s 22-year-old central defender Gabriel. Arsenal had been expected to seal the signing for the Brazilian but a delay in the deal means that United have a chance to hijack the move, with Napoli and Everton also in the running. There is a chance that Gabriel may ditch Arsenal at this late stage.

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal could still complete the move as it seems that it is largely finalised after Mikel Arteta’s side seemed close to finalising the deal, but United can offer Champions League football and probably more money in wages. The only thing that can stop them securing the player is Ed Woodward’s general incompetence in the market.

Real Madrid target Duro

Spanish newspaper Marca believes that Real Madrid are making a move for 20-year-old Getafe striker Duro. He could join Castilla, Real’s B team which is managed by their legendary striker Raul. It is just a loan move but he could feature for Zinedine Zidane’s side in pre-season which might lead to a permanent move.

Paper Round’s view: At just 20, Duro has years left to fulfill his potential. It is only a loan move, and only to the B team, but should he impress Raul then it would not be impossible for him to secure a transfer to the senior side. Money is tight and so a bargain might be appealing to Zidane given big-name players are currently off limits.

Kane in quarantine

The Daily Mail claims that Spurs striker Harry Kane will miss the start of preseason for his club, as he is under quarantine. The 27-year-old England striker went on holiday to the Bahamas and a change to the rules for returning tourists means that he has to sit out until some point next week, when he will rejoin his teammates for training.

Paper Round’s view: The government’s quarantine rules don’t really appear to be justified for places where the infection rates are similar or better than Britain’s. There is, though, little point Kane breaking the rules given his prominence in the public eye, and much of preseason’s initial drills can presumably be altered in order to take into account his need to train by himself for now.

Newcastle takeover could be rekindled

Newcastle United saw their potential takeover by Saudi Arabian investors abandoned in the face of delays from the Premier League, but the Sun believes that it could be given fresh impetus if they return for further discussions. The Newcastle United Supporters Trust said: “A short statement from Ashley that he was and is committed to the sale of the club to this consortium was welcome, but is not enough. Supporters deserve to know the plans of Mike Ashley and if he still believes this sale can go through.”

Paper Round’s view: Newcastle’s owners have yet to clear up the conflict over their satellite service that appears to provide pirated Premier League coverage. Until that happens one would imagine that the Premier League would at least attempt to make any takeover too awkward to be worth the hassle. Mike Ashley will likely have to find new buyers soon.

