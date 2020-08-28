According to reports new Barcelona boss Koeman told Suarez over the telephone that he “would not be counting on him next season” and that he could leave the club. In fact, so eager are the Catalan club to expedite his exit, they are looking to terminate his contract at Camp Nou.

Pellegrini, the former Real Madrid manager, insists that decisions of such gravity should be delivered face-to-face.

"Personally, it does not seem correct," the Betis coach was reported as saying to "90 Minutos de Fútbol" on FOX Sports.

A coach must have the conviction to speak face to face with the player and have that conversation.

"I have had to do it many times and it hurts, but doing it by phone seems to me a lack of respect," added Pellegrini.

Suarez, 33, joined Barcelona in 2014, scoring 198 goals in 283 appearances for the club and winning four Liga titles, four Copa del Reys, one Champions League, one European Super Cup and one Club World Cup.

EUROSPORT'S ENRIQUE SANCHEZ ON SUAREZ'S FUTURE

Enrique Sanchez of Eurosport Spain gave his view on the decision to jettison Suarez at the time.

"It seems a logical move to leave Barcelona. He still could get/negoiate a good contract with a 'big' club.

If the club decided to axe Suarez, they had to ask Lionel Messi first - he might not oppose it, but would have something to say. Also, if Suarez leaves it will be good for Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele if the club wants to give them more value.

Whether Barcelona’s decision not to consult Messi had a bearing on the Argentine’s decision to seek a transfer from the club remains to be seen but reactions from players past and present to Messi’s request – namely Carles Puyol and Suarez – speak to a club that seems in disarray.

