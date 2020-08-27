Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a deal for Wolves right-back Matt Doherty according to reports.

The 28-year-old Irish international has 15 goals and the same number of assists over the last two seasons for his current club, and is by those measures one of the most dangerous defenders in the Premier League.

Spurs have moved for him after reportedly agreeing a fee of around £15 million for the player. He would be the second signing of the summer for Jose Mourinho after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined from Southampton.

At six foot tall, he would also fit with Mourinho’s preference for physically imposing players.

The move for Doherty may spell trouble for Serge Aurier’s position in the team. He has been considered a weak link in the backline by many of the club’s supporters. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move elsewhere, with AC Milan the latest club to be rumoured to be interested in the defender.

Irish club Bohemians would be entitled to 10% of any fee that Wolves receive after they sold Doherty to the club in 2010.

Thierry Correia could be in line to replace Doherty for Nuno Espirito Santo, with the 21-year-old Valencia right back available as the Spanish club look to raise funds. Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles could also fill in on the right.

