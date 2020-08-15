Mauricio Pochettino expected to take over at Barcelona - Paper Round

Barcelona want Mauricio Pochettino, John Terry's business goes bust, RB Leipzig want Alexander Sorloth and Sheffield United close in on Aaron Ramsdale.

Pochettino expected to replace Setien

Serie A Andrea Pirlo appointed as new Juventus manager 08/08/2020 AT 17:33

The fallout from Barcelona’s calamitous routing by Bayern Munich is almost certainly going to see the Spanish side scramble quickly for a new appointment to replace Quique Setien. An 8-2 mauling has led to an urgent need for a change, and Spanish newspaper Marca claims that former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is favourite to take over.

Paper Round’s view: Pochettino has previously said that he would not entertain taking a job at Barcelona because of his history with Espanyol, but I think most people would understand if he were to go back on his word given he is unemployed, and a theoretical offer is harder to turn down compared to the real thing. It is hard to see how one manager could overhaul the mess they find themselves in though.

Read the full story

Play Icon WATCH Barcelona identify next manager after Champions League 'humiliation' - Euro Papers 00:01:34

Terry swimwear brand goes bust

John Terry has lost around £200,000 on a swimwear brand, Thomas Royall. The Sun reports that the business, set up by - amongst others - former footballer Liam Ridgewell, has gone bust with debts of about half a million pounds. Terry had promoted the brand in order to make it a success but was unable to help it become a sustainable business.

Paper Round’s view: Footballers are famous for losing much off their money during their career and after retirement, but this will have been little more than a couple of weeks’ wages for Terry. Nevertheless, many players should be given extensive help in order to secure their financial future because many ex-professionals find themselves quickly out of their depth once they leave the game.

Read the full story

RB Leipzig target Sorloth

The Mirror brings reports of a possible move for Crystal Palace’s striker Alexander Sorloth to RB Leipzig. The 24-year-old failed to make an impression in the Premier League but after two loan seasons at Gent he moved on loan to Trabzonspor where he grabbed 33 goals in 49 appearances. Leipzig want him after selling Timo Werner to Chelsea.

Paper Round’s view: At just 24 Sorloth has much of his career ahead of him, and there must have been something that caught the eye of Palace’s scouts a few years ago. Leipzig have exceptional recruitment abilities, so perhaps Palace might want to reconsider whether they are willing to let him go given their struggles in front of goal.

Read the full story

Ramsdale close to Sheffield United switch

Aaron Ramsdale is expected to complete a switch to Sheffield United, according to the Telegraph. The 22-year-old goalkeeper will cost around £18.5 million, and is in line to replace Dean Henderson, whose two-year loan spell with the club ended when he returned to Manchester United. Bournemouth need to raise funds after relegation.

Paper Round’s view: Henderson has been an excellent goalkeeper for United and they would presumably have kept him on for another year. His future remains unclear, while for Bournemouth they get a young prospect who is coming off the back of an impressive season despite going through relegation.

Read the full story

Transfers Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to replace Harry Winks at Spurs - Paper Round 19/07/2020 AT 05:32