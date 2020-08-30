Centre back Keane, 27, earned a recall to Gareth Southgate’s England squad this week and capped a memorable few days with a new contract to keep him at Goodison Park until 2025.

"I have loved my three years at Everton and am looking forward to seeing what the future holds," he told evertontv.

"The manager (Carlo Ancelotti) is one of the best there has been. I am not happy just staying where I am at the minute. I want to keep improving and keep learning."

Keane played every minute for Everton after the resumption of the 2019-20 Premier League season and has made 107 appearances in all competitions since signing from Burnley 2017.

