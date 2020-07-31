Napoli sign striker Victor Osimhen from Lille for club-record fee

Napoli have signed highly-rated striker Victor Osimhen from Lille for a fee that could reportedly rise to €81.3 million.

The 21-year-old Nigerian striker becomes the Serie A club's record signing after joining for an initial €50 million plus add-ons.

It comes after Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso moaned about his current crop of forwards following his side's 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan.

Osimhen scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the Ligue 1 side in all competitions last season before French football was called off due to Covid-19.

He helped Nigeria win the U17 World Cup in 2015, when he finished as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals.

Osimhen started his youth career at Ultimate Strikers Academy in Lagos and turned pro shortly after he turned 18 when he joined German outfit Wolfsburg.

He spent the 2017/18 season in Germany before moving to Belgian side Charleroi on loan the following year, scoring an impressive 20 goals in 36 appearances.

