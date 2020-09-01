Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made a £25m offer to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal.

PSG are in the market for a right-back after seeing Thomas Meunier depart as a free agent in June.

The Guardian say they have made an offer of £25m plus £5m in add-ons for Bellerin, who is also being tracked by Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Arsenal would apparently like to keep Bellerin, who they signed from Barcelona in 2011, and, according to The Athletic, would be prepared to discuss a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2023.

It is reported that Bellerin would be open to a fresh challenge, while the funds from any sale would help Arsenal in pursuit of other targets.

Should Arsenal sell Bellerin they would be left with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Cedric Soares as their options at right-back.

Maitland-Niles has been strongly linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer while Soares has signed permanently from Southampton after initially joining on loan.

