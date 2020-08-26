Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi discussed transfer last week - Paper Round

Manchester City want Lionel Messi, Inter Miami line up Luis Suarez, Leicester City target two left-backs and Everton move for James Rodriguez.

Guardiola and Manchester City consider Messi move

Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi talked last week to discuss a potential move for the player from Barcelona to Manchester City, according to ESPN. City officials are working out how they could meet his wage demands and potentially pay Barcelona to let him him go if they have to negotiate a 700 million euro release clause, while meeting Financial Fair Play regulations.

Paper Round’s view: Given FFP’s failure, and Manchester City’s owner’s ability to pay Roberto Mancini for an extra job on top of his role at the Etihad, it’s worth assuming that they can probably figure out Messi’s wages if they put their mind to it. As for the release clause, one would assume those negotiations would have to go to court.

Inter Miami line up Suarez

Ronald Koeman has informed Luis Suarez that he is not needed at Barcelona anymore, and the 33-year-old striker is wanted by Inter Miami for a move to MLS. Suarez may be keen to stay in Europe, so Inter are looking at alternative options such as Edinson Cavani, and have also held talks with Lionel Messi now that he is prepared to leave Barcelona.

Paper Round’s view: Suarez’s injury problems would suit a relatively short league campaign, and perhaps the less intense levels of competition in America will help his body as he nears retirement. Messi seems keen to stay in a top league, while Cavani too has plenty of offers to remain in Europe given his consistent displays for Paris Saint-Germain over the years.

Leicester target left-backs

Leicester City are preparing for life without Ben Chilwell, reports the Mirror, and they have two potential replacements in mind. The first is 26-year-old German international Robin Gosens, Atalanta’s wing-back with an eye for a goal - he is rated around £27 million. An alternative would be Joe Bryan of Fulham according to the Sun, who could cost around £15 million.

Paper Round’s view: Bryan is also 26, so Brendan Rodgers is likely to bring in a more experienced name to replace Chilwell. Leicester City have adapted well to the loss of Harry Maguire, and their scouting department has excelled for years, so there is little reason to doubt their next move as they must have anticipated Chilwell’s departure for some time.

Everton consider Rodriguez signing

The Telegraph reports that Everton are keen on a permanent transfer for James Rodriguez. The 29-year-old Colombian international is available to leave Real Madrid after a season where he had limited involvement in the first team. Everton’s boss Carlo Ancelotti worked with Rodriguez at Real and then when he joined Bayern Munich on loan.

Paper Round’s view: Ancelotti made good use of Rodriguez in his time at Everton and he could flourish at Everton. He would need some quicker players around him given Rodriguez is no longer an explosive player, but with Andre Gomes and others working hard around him there is a chance he could be the creative heart of the team.

