Philippe Coutinho as much in the dark about his future as everyone else

Philippe Coutinho admitted he is as much in the dark about his future as everyone else in the aftermath of Bayern Munich's Champions League success.

Coutinho remains very much in limbo having spent the last year on loan at Bayern, where he came on as a substitute in Sunday’s Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

The season has not gone to plan for the Brazilian during his temporary spell in Germany from Barcelona, however, having been made to play a bit-part role in Bayern’s treble triumph.

As a result, with it unclear as to whether new Barca boss Ronald Koeman will want to keep the Brazilian, Coutinho’s future remains unclear, with the player himself unsure as to what the future holds.

“Of course, I have to go back to Barcelona and then we'll see what happens," he said. "I haven't really thought about it much, I've only been focused on the final.

What I can say is that I really want to work hard to have a great year, but let's see what happens."

