Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'on the brink' of new Arsenal contract - report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the brink of agreeing a new Arsenal contract, according to a report.

The Emirates FA Cup Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang declines to commit to Arsenal after FA Cup win 01/08/2020 AT 19:17

The Telegraph says Aubameyang has reached a verbal agreement with the Gunners following positive negotiations where the 31-year-old has been given assurances that the squad will be strengthened this window.

The new deal, which is said to be getting drawn up, would see the Gabon international stay on until 2023. His existing contract expires in 2021.

Aubameyang's new deal is set to be worth in the region of £250,000 a week and will also include "significant" bonuses.

Aubameyang has scored 70 goals in 109 appearances for Arsenal since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Play Icon WATCH Arsenal close to signing Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers 00:01:25

Transfers Manchester United and City 'ready to battle' for Kalidou Koulibaly - Paper Round 31/07/2020 AT 22:33