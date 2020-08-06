Football
Transfers

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'on the brink' of new Arsenal contract - report

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang und Mikel Arteta

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the brink of agreeing a new Arsenal contract, according to a report.

  • Gabriel wants to join Arsenal from Lille and he'd be a perfect fit - Expert View
  • Transfer news LIVE: The latest developments
The Emirates FA Cup

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang declines to commit to Arsenal after FA Cup win

01/08/2020 AT 19:17

The Telegraph says Aubameyang has reached a verbal agreement with the Gunners following positive negotiations where the 31-year-old has been given assurances that the squad will be strengthened this window.

The new deal, which is said to be getting drawn up, would see the Gabon international stay on until 2023. His existing contract expires in 2021.

Aubameyang's new deal is set to be worth in the region of £250,000 a week and will also include "significant" bonuses.

Aubameyang has scored 70 goals in 109 appearances for Arsenal since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Play Icon
WATCH

Arsenal close to signing Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

00:01:25

Transfers

Manchester United and City 'ready to battle' for Kalidou Koulibaly - Paper Round

31/07/2020 AT 22:33
The Emirates FA Cup

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea

31/07/2020 AT 19:21
Related Topics
FootballTransfersArsenalPierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On