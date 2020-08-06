Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'on the brink' of new Arsenal contract - report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang und Mikel Arteta
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the brink of agreeing a new Arsenal contract, according to a report.
The Telegraph says Aubameyang has reached a verbal agreement with the Gunners following positive negotiations where the 31-year-old has been given assurances that the squad will be strengthened this window.
The new deal, which is said to be getting drawn up, would see the Gabon international stay on until 2023. His existing contract expires in 2021.
Aubameyang's new deal is set to be worth in the region of £250,000 a week and will also include "significant" bonuses.
Aubameyang has scored 70 goals in 109 appearances for Arsenal since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.
