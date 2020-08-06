Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set for new Arsenal deal but stars could still leave - Paper Round

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to stay at Arsenal, Liverpool see Jamal Lewis bid rejected by Norwich, Barcelona want Manchester City's Eric Garcia and Premier League clubs battle over Said Benrahma. It's Friday's Paper Round...

Good and bad news for Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "on the brink" of signing a contract extension at Arsenal worth more than £250,000 per week over three years, according to the Telegraph. The Gunners' club captain reportedly made a verbal promise in the latest round of talks and club officials are confident the deal will be completed soon. The report also states that Willian is set to join the north London side on a free transfer from Chelsea, while both Lille's Gabriel Magalhaes and Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey have been targeted by Arsenal. However, the Telegraph reveal that Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Matteo Guendouzi are all names linked with an exit from the Emirates in order to finance the club's summer signings.

Paper Round's view: Let's start with the Aubameyang news. That will be music to Arsenal fans' ears. There was plenty of worry within the fan base that their club captain and talisman would depart this summer due to his contract situation. There's no doubting that the 31-year-old is Mikel Arteta's best player, so everybody involved at the club will be delighted when his new contract is confirmed. The new signing of Willian and other potential names linked with Arsenal is promising, but it's a nightmare that first-team players will have to be sacrificed. It's been reported that Bellerin wants a new challenge and Guendouzi has fallen out of favour, so they might be the pair to depart north London this summer.

Liverpool's Lewis bid rejected

Liverpool have seen an opening bid for Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis rejected by the Canaries, according to the Mirror. The Merseyside club reportedly bid £10 million for Lewis, but Norwich value him closer to two-times the opening offer. Lewis has told Norwich that he wishes to leave following their relegation from the Premier League and the Mirror reveal that the club are already looking at potential replacements for the 22-year-old full-back. Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci could be used as a pawn in a potential deal after he turned down a contract extension at Anfield and Norwich have already expressed their interest in signing him.

Paper Round's view: This could be a very smart signing for Liverpool. Norwich's full-backs Lewis and Max Aarons were vital to their positive playing style last season and the same can be said for the Reds defensive pairing Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. Jurgen Klopp promoted youngster Neco Williams as full-back cover during their title-winning campaign last term, but he is a right-back. Liverpool are desperate for a back-up to Robertson - and Lewis would be ideal. The Reds will be hoping they can meet in the middle with Norwich to ensure that the club aren't paying over the odds for a squad player.

City demand £30m for Garcia

Manchester City have slapped a £30-million price tag on centre-back Eric Garica after the Spaniard refused to sign a contract extension. According to the Independent, the 19-year-old has ambitions of returning to his boyhood club Barcelona, but City have told them to cough up £30 million if they want to sign him this summer. The problem that could arise for City is that the teenage defender has less than a year remaining on his current contract, which could result in the club losing him for free next year. The decision is down to the club and boils down to whether they are willing to waive a transfer fee in order to keep Garcia for one more season.

Paper Round's view: It's odd that one of the best and richest clubs in world football - with one of the best managers in world football - could end up losing two highly-rated youngsters in one summer due to their reluctance to sign contract extensions. First Leroy Sane departed to Bayern Munich and now Garcia could follow him out the door back to Barcelona. It's strange. Especially considering that Garcia has just started to stake his claim as a starter under Pep Guardiola. If the 19-year-old were to exit the Etihad this summer, it could result in City looking to buy two more new defenders on top of the recently-signed Nathan Ake - as the club originally planned to sell John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi.

Premier League clubs battle over Benrahma

A host of Premier League sides are preparing to battle over Brentford's Said Benrahma after the Bees failed to win promotion to the English top flight. The Telegraph report that Leeds United, West Ham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Leicester City are the clubs are who are interested in signing the Algeria international from the Championship club. Brentford, who lost to west London rivals Fulham in the play-off final on Tuesday, value Benrahma at £25 million but the potential buyers believe they will be able to negotiate a fee under £20 million for the 24-year-old.

Paper Round's view: This was always going to happen if Brentford failed to win promotion to the Premier League. Benrahma has been one of the best players in the Championship since signing for the Bees from Nice back in 2018. Scoring 17 league goals without playing as a centre-forward doesn't go unnoticed. His flair and dribbling ability could make all the difference for a club that is looking to create goals and avoid being dragged into a relegation dogfight. Wherever he ends up, Benrahma will be hoping he makes an impression when he steps up to Premier League level.

