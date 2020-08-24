PSG to secure new Neymar contract as part of Champions League response - Euro Papers

Men's Time Trial, Plouay
Real Road Racing Series (1/2)
Juventus have set their sights on a new strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo, that is according to today’s Euro Papers.
Ansu Fati has switched agent, leading to speculation that he wants to leave Barcelona, but is all as it seems? Euro Papers investigates.
After a terrible season culminated in an 8-2 humiliation against Bayern Munich, Barcelona have turned their attentions to re-signing Neymar.
The fallout from Barcelona’s Bayern Munich humiliation looks set to begin with the club willing to offload as many as 15 players.
Spanish media report that Manchester United have approached Barcelona about Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati.
The latest transfer talk from Europe's papers and publications, as Edinson Cavani could make a move to the Premier League with newly promoted side Leeds United.
Real Madrid believe they may have identified the heir to Sergio Ramos’ throne: Jules Koundé.
In today’s Euro Papers, Kai Havertz’s transfer to Chelsea has moved a step closer, but the clubs still can’t agree a fee.
Real Madrid are hoping to bring Marcus Rashford to the club this summer, that is according to today’s Euro Papers.