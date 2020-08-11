Real Madrid, Manchester United... Arsenal? Where will Aaron Ramsey go next?

The appointment of Andrea Pirlo as Juventus boss has reportedly pushed Aaron Ramsey towards an exit from the Italian champions, but where could he go next?

The 29-year-old Welsh international featured just 11 times for Juventus this season, and should Pirlo be looking for a player in his own image, then Ramsey would be ill-suited. Ramsey is much more of a box-to-box man than a classic continental playmaker. We look at where he could be on his way to next.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Manchester United turn to Ousmane Dembele, Aaron Ramsey to leave? 3 HOURS AGO

Real Madrid

Isco Image credit: Getty Images

Gazzetta first linked him to a move to Spanish champions Real Madrid, and on the surface the move makes sense with Isco going the other way. Neither Juventus nor Real are flush with cash this summer, and swapping the players would allow a fresh start for both. Ramsey would be taking yet another step up in his career, and he would be able to challenge Toni Kroos for a position in midfield. Isco has failed to kick on with his career in Spain and has long been linked with a move away - this could be his chance. The 28-year-old Spaniard’s technical ability may be more attractive to Juventus’ new man.

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey Image credit: Getty Images

Arsenal fans certainly didn’t want Ramsey to leave, and the unpopular decision from the unpopular Unai Emery was addressed by the arrival of Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid, with no permanent move made yet. It may be a financially difficult move to pull off with Ramsey’s wages, but Juventus might be willing to cut a deal to get the bulk of his reported £400,000-a-week salary off their books. The return of a popular ex-player to their ranks might also help Stan Kroenke, who is now a figure of ire for many Arsenal fans.

Manchester United

Transfer news LIVE - Manchester United frustrated by Jadon Sancho demands, Aaron Ramsey to leave?

Manchester United are in the market for a central midfielder to add support to Nemanja Matic. Fred’s improvement and the youngster Scott McTominay are not quite good enough to be relied upon next season, and Ramsey might be there to offer steel that Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are simply unable to. Pogba, too, might even offer a target for an exchange, with the French World Cup winner often linked with a return to Juventus, where he played his best football.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tanguy Ndombele Image credit: Getty Images

Reports from July suggest that a proposed swap with Tanguy Ndombele and Ramsey already failed, with Spurs not keen. You can see why. Ndombele is valued around £40-50 million, and Spurs could do with the cash after taking a £150 million loan from the government to negotiate the current crisis.

That doesn’t mean a deal can’t be done though. If Juventus are willing to take the hit on their valuation for Ramsey then perhaps they could add some cash to the proposed deal. From Jose Mourinho’s perspective, he would be getting rid of a young player with promise - his kryptonite - and getting in a Premier League veteran who could be relied upon. On that level, it makes sense.

Bayern Munich

Philippe Coutinho Image credit: Getty Images

A left-field suggestion perhaps, but Bayern have form for taking mid-to-late twenties players who have failed to cut it following a big move. James Rodriguez was borrowed from Real Madrid, and Philippe Coutinho made the journey from Barcelona. If Bayern could take Ramsey on loan with a view to a permanent deal if the valuation made sense, then it is far from impossible to see it going through.

Play Icon WATCH Have Real Madrid found the heir to Sergio Ramos’ throne? – Euro Papers 00:01:56

Football It's time to acknowledge black culture's influence on football 04/08/2020 AT 12:56