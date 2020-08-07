Football
Thiago's desire to play in Premier League understandable – Hansi Flick

Will 2020 die Champions League mit dem FC Bayern München gewinnen: Thiago Alcântara

Image credit: Getty Images

ByPete Hall
30 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick admitted that he “understands” if Thiago wants to play in the Premier League, as Liverpool interest continues.

With one year left on his current deal, Thiago has told Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic he has no intention of signing a new one and so Bayern will seek a decent fee for him this summer.

Midfield is arguably the weakest part of the Liverpool team and Jurgen Klopp does not really have an elite midfielder on the ball so Thiago would be a huge addition.

And Flick, speaking ahead of Bayern’s clash with Chelsea on the Champions League, seemed to hint at where Thiago is eyeing for his next move.

"I can understand when a player thinks about a move,” Flick told Sport1 “Thiago has played for Barcelona in Spain and for Bayern in Germany. If he wants to play in the Premier League now, I totally understand.

“But it would be a pity, because Thiago gives us that certain extra. That's why I'd like to keep him for the next few years as a coach, but that's life. It goes on,"

