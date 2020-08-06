Tottenham appoint club legend Ledley King as first-team assistant

Tottenham have appointed club legend Ledley King as their new First Team Assistant.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho said of the appointment: “I am extremely pleased to be welcoming Ledley into the first team group as we continue our preparations for the new season.

"He has a tremendous affinity with this football club and the fans appreciate just how much he has accomplished as a true Spurs man both on and off the pitch.

We have developed a good relationship since I arrived, and we hope to use his experience and insight to support the work we are doing with the squad.

King spent 13 years of his playing career at Spurs before retiring in 2012. Since then he has been a club ambassador at the north London club.

The 39-year-old was a one-club player, captaining Spurs and making 323 appearances. He lifted the League Cup in 2008.

Spurs also confirmed the departure of their tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho who joined Spurs last year.

