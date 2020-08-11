Tottenham confirm signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from fellow Premier League side Southampton.

Spurs moved to sign the 25-year-old Danish international when he informed Southampton that he would not extend his current deal.

Tottenham said on their official site: "The midfielder has a signed a contract with the Club until 2025 and will wear the number five shirt."

The player becomes Spurs' first signing of the summer transfer window, and could replace Tanguy Ndombele, who has failed to establish himself in the first team under Jose Mourinho following his move from Lyon in 2019.

At the same time the clubs confirmed that Kyle Walker-Peters had moved permanently to St Mary's after spending the last half of the season on loan from Spurs.

