Vincent Kompany retires from football to become full-time Anderlecht boss

Vincent Kompany has retired from football to become the head coach of Anderlecht.

The ex-Manchester City captain has called time on his playing career to take over at Anderlecht on a full-time basis, signing a four-year deal.

"I want to fully commit to my role as a coach and need 100% of my time and focus for it," said Kompany.

"That's why I'm quitting as a football player. Our ambition and our hunger remains the same. I want to stay with the club for at least four seasons and prove that Anderlecht can play a modern style of football, with results."

The 34-year-old joined the Belgian club as player-manager last summer before transitioning back to being just a player after the club endured their worst start to a season since 1998-99.

Kompany played 15 of Anderlecht's 29 league games last season before the Belgian Pro League season was cut short due to Covid-19.

Frank Vercauteren took over as head coach, but he has now left so Kompany will succeed him.

Kompany won four Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups at City in over 350 appearances.

