What are Lionel Messi's potential destinations away from Barcelona?

Lionel Messi's future at the Camp Nou is up in the air, but which clubs could realistically plot to sign the world's greatest player this summer?

As if the speculation over Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona wasn’t intense enough, the Catalan media reports that surfaced on Thursday only served to add another layer to the developing saga.

Well-connected Catalan radio station RAC1 claim Messi told new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman of his doubts over staying at Camp Nou, underlining his lack of faith in the current regime at the club. It’s believed the 33-year-old told Koeman that he is ‘more out than in’ at Barca.

So where could Messi end up should he make the decision to leave Camp Nou this summer? There would be no shortage of interested parties should the greatest player of all-time make himself available on the transfer market, but only a select few would be able to take on his wages and satisfy his ambitions. Here are five clubs who could offer Messi what he wants.

Bayern Munich

They are, for many, the best team in European football at this moment in time and can confirm this with victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s Champions League final. Indeed, Bayern Munich are a picture of strength right now. If Messi wants to end his career in a blaze of glory, Bavaria looks like the best place for him to do that.

Messi would be following the precedent set by Gaurdiola in swapping Barcelona for Bayern Munich. At the Allianz Arena, the 33-year-old would be reunited with Thiago Alcantara, although his future at the club is currently up in the air. What’s more, Messi would be harnessed by teammates willing to do the hard running for him (see Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller and Alphonso Davies). If Bayern Munich are an option, Messi would be foolish not to consider them.

Inter

Inter certainly pass the first test of assessing any potential destination for Messi, with the San Siro outfit's owners, Suning Group Holdings, boasting the money to make a deal work. The Chinese holding company are ambitious in their plans to turn Inter into a force to be reckoned with and their links to Messi are perhaps the strongest of any club’s at this point.

It has already been widely reported that Messi has bought a new home in Milan, only adding more fuel to the speculation that he could be about to swap Catalonia for northern Italy. However, it might take a change of manager for Messi to truly fit in at Inter. The Argentine doesn’t exactly have the makings of an Antonio Conte type of player.

Manchester City

On the face of things, this would be the most natural fit for Messi should he decide to leave Camp Nou this summer. At Manchester City, the Argentine would be reunited with Pep Guardiola, putting the greatest player of his generation and the greatest manager of his generation together once more after their success at Barcelona.

With David Silva gone, City could use another creator and, with Messi moving deeper into midfield as he ages, contributing a record 21 assists in La Liga last season, the 33-year-old would plug a gap on Guardiola’s side. The relentless pace of the Premier League might not be the best place for Messi to age gracefully, though.

Manchester United

From a purely footballing point of view, it’s difficult to make the case that Messi should join Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made progress over the 2019/20 campaign, finishing third to qualify for the Champions League, but the Old Trafford outfit remain a work-in-progress. They are a long way from the finished article.

Nonetheless, United are one of the few clubs who could feasibly carry Messi’s extraordinary wages and that makes them an option for the Argentine. The prospect of playing in a team alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford might also hold some appeal.

Paris Saint-Germain

If Neymar can’t be reunited with Messi at Barcelona then maybe Messi will join the Brazilian at Paris Saint-Germain. The French club stand on the brink of finally becoming Champions League winners and the signing of Messi would further underline how PSG have become true giants of the European game.

PSG have the financial backing to make a deal for Messi work, although fitting the Argentine into an attacking line that already boasts Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar might prove difficult. PSG have only just paid £45 million for the permanent signing of Icardi from Inter. One wonders if they now regret that given Messi’s situation.

