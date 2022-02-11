Arsenal have agreed a deal for American international goalkeeper Matt Turner to join from New England Revolution this summer.

The 27-year-old made his international debut last year and with 16 caps he has earned a move to North London, subject to a medical.

The current MLS goalkeeper of the year will play out the CONCACAF Champions League tournament with his current side but leave before the 2022 MLS season concludes.

A statement on the Revolution’s website said: “The New England Revolution have agreed to terms for goalkeeper Matt Turner to join Arsenal of the English Premier League in a summer transfer for an undisclosed fee pending completion of a medical.

“Turner, the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, is expected to join Arsenal in late June 2022, allowing the United States international to remain with New England through the entirety of the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League campaign and nearly half of the 2022 MLS regular season.

“Further information will be shared when the transfer is completed.”

As a result of Turner’s arrival, German goalkeeper Bernd Leno is likely to leave the club. He is second choice behind Aaron Ramsdale, signing from Sheffield United last summer.

Leno had been linked with a move to Newcastle in the January transfer window and they have yet to sign a ‘keeper to compete with Martin Dubravca.

