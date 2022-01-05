Diego Simeone has thanked Kieran Trippier as the England international prepares to leave Atletico Madrid for Newcastle United.

Trippier made 83 appearances for Atletico after moving from Tottenham in 2019, and won La Liga with the club in June as a crucial member of the first team.

Ad

And Atletico boss Simeone was quick to praises the right-back's contribution.

Liga Correa nets brace as Atletico end losing streak with Rayo win 02/01/2022 AT 14:22

“We’re grateful for everything Kieran did while he was here," he said.

We’ve given him 48 hours to get it all sorted out. He’s behaved very well and has been very important for us.

The England right-back is now expected to join Newcastle in a deal thought to be worth around £12m.

Trippier will undergo a medical at the club before he becomes the first signing of the new era of Saudi-led ownership.

The 31-year-old had made just 13 appearances for Atletico this season with Marcos Llorente often preferred in his position.

But Trippier started for the side during their 2-0 win over Real Vallecano on Sunday, and clapped the fans after the match as he appeared to say goodbye.

Liga 'Depends what he wants' - Simeone on Trippier future after Newcastle link 01/01/2022 AT 19:21