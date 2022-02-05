Real and Barca chase Carvalho

Liverpool looked to have wrapped up a deal for 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho of Fulham, but the club failed to get the transfer over the line. Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid and Barcelona could now swoop in for the player as they can sign him on a free transfer, and that allows them to offer a huge contract in order to bring him over from England.

Paper Round’s view: Carvalho presumably is content to move to Liverpool when a deal can be resurrected, and while Liverpool do have to pay a tribunal fee to Fulham if they do not reach a deal with Fulham, that should not prevent them from competing on wages with Real and Barcelona unless a really absurd deal is made to the teenager, who can play through the middle or out wide.

Wilshere linked to Arsenal return

The Mail lists some of the best players who are available to sign for clubs despite the end of the transfer window. Free transfers can still take place for players who are unattached, and 30-year-old Jack Wilshere is training with Arsenal, though a move is thought to be unlikely. Other players suchs Diego Costa and Laurent Koscielny offer plenty of experience to clubs able to gamble.

Paper Round’s view: Given the stresses that have been placed on Wilshere since he made his debut as a teenager, it might well have helped him to take an extended time off competitive sport. However, if this gap without action goes on for much longer it will be too long out of the game for anyone to be willing to take a risk on the player, and time is running out.

City players expect Guardiola stay

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is likely to stay at the club, according to The Mirror. The club’s players believe that the Spaniard will extend his deal, which has 16 months left, with one source saying: “Pep can’t walk away from this. He has built a team that can continue to dominate for years. He has it all at City, including working for people who give him the freedom to work how he wants. He doesn’t ever have to compromise.”

Paper Round’s view: Guardiola might entertain going elsewhere but after both Bayern Munich and Barcelona he left after years of serious stress. There is no such stress at City where he and his brother have a strong relationship with the club’s owners. Given Guardiola has said one of his aims left is to take over a national team, particularly Brazil, there is no rush for him to move on.

Palace eye up Rangers’ Aribo

Rangers could see Joe Aribo leave for Crystal Palace this summer, according to The Sun. The 25-year-old Londoner is wanted as a replacement for Conor Gallagher, who is set to return to Chelsea in the summer. Aribo has 18 months left on his current deal, and while Rangers may be able to offer Champions League football next season, Palace should have no problems meeting the £10m valuation.

Paper Round’s view: Gallagher has done brilliantly for Palace so far this season and after building up that momentum he will presumably want to try his luck at Stamford Bridge to see if he is able hold down a first team spot under Thomas Tuchel. If Aribo is able to slot into the Premier League then at just £10m he would prove himself to be a bargain replacement.

