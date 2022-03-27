Raphinha could be on his way out of Leeds United in the summer after Barcelona were reported to have reached an agreement with the Brazilian midfielder.

The 25-year-old is said to have discussed and set upon wage and contractual details with Xavi Hernandez's side but now the deal is in Leeds' hands, and it remains to be seen whether - with Raphinha under contract until 2024 - the Whites decide to play hardball or let their man leave without kicking up a fuss.

As reported in Barcelona outlet Sport , the length of Raphinha's purported contract will be five years with the wheels of the move greased by the player's agent Deco, a former Barcelona player himself.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims those talks have been ongoing since February, and that the size of any fee will depend on whether Leeds secure their Premier League status, with Raphinha believed to have two release clauses: €75 million if Jesse Marsch's side stay up, whereas only €25 million if they are relegated.

Leeds have already rejected an initial €35 million offer from Barcelona.

Raphinha is also being monitored by Liverpool and Bayern Munich, but Sport claim the Brazilian has given his word to Barcelona's top brass.

And with Ousmane Dembele a possibility to leave the Nou Camp, Raphinha could even become an immediate starter in Xavi's XI for next season.

Blaugrana defender Oscar Mingueza could be used as a makeweight in the deal.

