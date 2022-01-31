Christian Eriksen has joined Brentford on a free transfer just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Eriksen has joined west London club on a six-month contract and will reunite with international team-mates Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen and his former Denmark U17s boss Thomas Frank .

The 29-year-old left Inter Milan last month as Serie A rules do not allow players who have a implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device fitted to play in the league.

He will become the first player in the Premier League to play with one. Eriksen was training with his former club Ajax last week to prepare for a return to competitive football.

Frank told the club's official website: "I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It has been a while since I last coached him, and a lot has happened since then.

"Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfield players to appear in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and become the star of the Danish national team.

"We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world class player to Brentford.

"He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

"At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat. He also has very, very good set piece delivery, both from corners and direct free kicks. He is a player you can find with the ball, and he will come up with a solution to the problem in front of him.

"Christian will also bring experience of top level football to the club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the training ground."

Eriksen spent six-and-a-half years at Tottenham Hotspur before leaving for Inter Milan in 2020.

