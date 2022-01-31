Dele Alli is poised to join Everton on a permanent deal from Tottenham after completing a medical.

It has been reported that Dele is initially joining on a free transfer, with Everton paying £10 million once he has played 20 games.

Dele made a bright start after joining Spurs from MK Dons in 2015 and was soon called up to make his England debut.

He was named the PFA Young Player of the Year in 2015/16 and 2016/17 and also included in the PFA Team of the Year in both seasons.

However, his form has dipped over the last few years and he has found himself on the fringes of the Tottenham first team.

He has made 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season but the majority have been from the bench or under previous manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Alli has not featured in an England squad since 2019 and has fallen behind the likes of Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Phil Foden in the pecking order.

