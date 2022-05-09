Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has completed his Manchester City medical, according to reports, and the transfer is set to be confirmed this week.

City are reportedly set to trigger the Norway international's €75m (£63m) release clause after seeing off competition from Real Madrid.

Dortmund confirmed to SPORT1 earlier on Monday that they had given Haaland permission to take care of "personal matters".

"The players have no training today and we allowed Erling to take care of personal matters," a club statement read.

Belgian outlets DH les Sports+ and Nieuwsblad.be reported that the 21-year-old travelled to Brussels, Belgium, early on Monday to undergo his City medical at the Erasmus Hospital.

Haaland is expected to sign a five-year contract believed to be worth £107m, including signing on bonuses, and the overall cost of the deal could total £213m.

Haaland is set to be one of the club's top earners, although reports differ over whether he will be paid more than Kevin De Bruyne.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says City potentially signing Haaland can push the transfer market to "new levels".

"I signed a new contract knowing that City would not stop developing," he told Sky Sports.

"It's not about City to define if we can be happy or not. It's about us and what we can make of it. We have so many opportunities and so many different ways to win a football game and that we have to choose one and it's possible that we can do that.

"If they sign Erling it will not weaken them. It's often spoken about his transfer.

"At the moment there's a lot of talk about Erling and other people talk about money but this transfer will set new levels."

Haaland has scored has scored 92 league goals in 121 appearances for Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund in his career.

