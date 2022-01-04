Everton have signed Nathan Patterson from Rangers on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

The 20-year-old Scottish international arrives for an undisclosed fee which is widely reported as around £10 million.

Patterson is the second signing of Everton’s January transfer window, with the club struggling under current manager Rafael Benitez, in 15th place and on 19 points with half the season played.

They have also signed Ukrainian international left-back Vitalii Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv for around £20m.

"It was an easy choice to sign. This is a massive club with huge history and the fanbase is tremendous," Patterson said.

Talking to Everton TV, Patterson continued: "Obviously we aren't in the place where we want to be right now but we can definitely get there with the talent in the changing room and staff here, and I have full belief we can do that."

Everton are expected to sell Lucas Digne after he fell out of favour under Benitez.

