Manchester City have confirmed that Ferran Torres has completed a transfer to Barcelona.
“Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to Barcelona,” read a statement on Manchester City’s website.
"Everyone at Manchester City sends their best wishes to Ferran ahead of his move to Barcelona.”
The 21-year-old made 43 appearances for the club and scored 16 goals, winning the League Cup and Premier League in his first season at the club.
"Hello culers," said Torres in an interview posted on social media.
"I am very happy to say that today I will join the club. See you soon."
The Spain international has not played for City since injuring a metatarsal on international duty in October.
Barcelona confirmed that the player had signed a five-year deal through to June 2027, with a €1 billion release clause.
Neither club confirmed the fee to be involved in the deal, put widespread reports put it at €55 million.
