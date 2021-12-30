Battle for Coutinho on the horizon

Philippe Coutinho could soon be on his way back to the Premier League, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The 29-year-old Brazilian international has failed to impress at Barcelona since his move from Liverpool, and Mikel Arteta is keen to bring him to London. However there is also interest from Everton, as well as Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

Paper Round’s view: Coutinho has shown nothing for two years to indicate that he will be able to offer anything particularly special. Given he is now approaching the end of his career, it would take a special coach who is able to reinvigorate him mentally and make sure he can cope with the increased physical intensity of the Premier League - any big-money outlay would be a gamble.

Arteta tests positive for Covid again and will miss Arsenal's trip to Man City

Digne wanted by Serie A sides

The Telegraph reports that Everton defender Lucas Digne is in demand from two Serie A sides. Italian duo Inter Milan and Napoli are linked with the 28-year-old French international left-back, who has fallen out with Everton boss Rafael Benitez. The Spaniard wants to sell the player in order to raise funds for a squad rebuild as the side struggles in the Premier League.

Paper Round’s view: Falling out with one of your best players is probably a mistake, but there is no denying that Benitez was afforded little cash to spend in the summer transfer window. If he does not feel able to play Digne, then they may be in luck, with Newcastle and other clubs also linked - a bidding war would then be the chance to make sure they get full value for the player.

Transfer tension at United

Manchester United’s Dean Henderson is unhappy that he will not be allowed to leave the club this winter, on loan or permanently, says The Mirror. There is also disquiet that the players have had to drive home in the dark of late due to training finishing in the afternoon. Jesse Lingard, Donny van der Beek and Cristiano Ronaldo also have their own problems with Ralf Rangnick.

Paper Round’s view: Manchester United’s players were relatively happy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but they have had a hard time with any other manager who wasn’t a pushover. It seems that the players’ latest complaint - needing to drive home in the dark - accurately demonstrates why they are nowhere near the standard required. They should be moved on for players who work harder.

Maitland-Niles set for Roma

There seems one obstacle left for Ainsley-Maitland Niles to join Roma from Arsenal, reports The Sun. The 24-year-old England international has agreed terms with the Italian side, but there is no agreement between the two clubs over whether he will join on a six-month loan with an option to join permanently or not, with Everton also previously interested in the player.

Paper Round’s view: For Maitland-Niles’ sake, let’s hope the player is able to get the move he obviously wants. It has been a tough start to the season with others preferred ahead of him by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. While that’s not the wrong decision, it is unfair that he has not been able to find regular minutes elsewhere in order to stay in the thoughts of Gareth Southgate.

