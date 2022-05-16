Harry Kane says he is a “big fan” of Antonio Conte and hopes he stays at Tottenham beyond the summer.

Conte took over as manager in November and has Spurs on the cusp of Champions League qualification heading into the final week of the game.

Spurs are two points ahead of Arsenal, who travel to Newcastle on Monday evening.

"I think the improvement has definitely been there since the gaffer came in to where we are now,” Kane told Standard Sport.

“It shows it can be done in a short space of time, but obviously we will see what happens over the summer and look forward to the next season with a great manager and hopefully we've learnt a lot since he's been here.

"I have no idea [about Conte’s future] to be honest, that is his decision. But he has worked really hard while he has been here, he's a great guy, a really passionate man so whatever his decision is you have to respect it. But for sure I am enjoying it and I know the boys are enjoying working with him.

"I have said I am a big fan of his and we get on really well so of course it would be great for the club if he stays. But like I have said that is his decision, he's his own man, and I'm sure he will talk to the club and decide on his future. From our point of view we are all enjoying working with him."

Spurs will qualify for the Champions League if they win at Norwich on the final day and Arsenal drop points against Newcastle or Everton.

Conte: It's not easy to play against us

“We have had spells where we were really good but it is about doing that on a consistent basis over a whole season in all competitions, not just the Premier League as well.

“That is where we have got to get better and learn from and for sure the last few months have been a big improvement.

“It has been a tough week, travel, quick preparation and Burnley are fighting for every point and they make it tough so overall really pleased and we are just waiting for Monday night to see what happens.

“I will probably play some golf, spend some time with the family and then sit down and watch the game and hope for a Newcastle win.”

