Pep Guardiola says he cannot stand in the way of Ferran Torres leaving Manchester City for Barcelona.

"I said many times, when he came to me, if you are not happy you have to leave," Guardiola told reporters ahead of City's Premier League clash against Leicester on Boxing Day.

“We are not a club like other teams when you want to leave and the CEO and president say no. Another issue is the agreement with the clubs, and the players, it's not my business.

If the players want to leave they have to have an agreement with the club. If the club isn't acceptable the offer, you have to stay.

“That's why players have marvellous agents, they negotiate through the media, through underneath or using the weapons they have to do the deals. They have to do it.

“It's not the case for Ferran. For everyone, if you want to leave because you're not happy here, you believe you'll be happy in another place, you have to go.

“Careers are short, one day it's over. If he wants to leave, absolutely no disappointment. It's his desire, I'm happy for him.”

Signed from Valencia in August last year for £20.8m, Torres scored 13 goals in 36 appearances last season. The 21-year-old Spain international started this season slowly and has been out since October with a foot injury.

When asked if Cole Palmer can fill the void that will be left by Torres, Guardiola said the 19-year-old will not be treated any differently to how he is already.

“It’s not that I'm thinking what happens with Palmer wouldn't happen if Ferran didn't asked to leave, it would be the same,” he said.

“Always I have the feeling if Barcelona and Real Madrid want a player it's difficult to say no. They are the strongest teams (clubs) in the world.

“He's from Spain, Barcelona want him, he knocked on my door said he wants to leave, I said leave.

I called (football director) Txiki (Begiristain), his agent makes a deal. I hear the deal is close.

“I cannot push the players or convince the player if his mind is elsewhere. Other clubs say it doesn't matter, I'm not deciding.”

