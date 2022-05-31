Frenkie de Jong has dealt a blow to Manchester United by admitting he would rather stay at Barcelona.

De Jong has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and a reunion with Erik ten Hag, who managed the midfielder at Ajax.

Ad

The Dutch 25-year-old has endured a difficult three seasons at Barcelona and manager Xavi has said his future could depend on the club's financial situation

Transfers Christensen pulled out of Chelsea FA Cup final squad ahead of Barca switch - Paper Round 15/05/2022 AT 22:49

But as for De Jong, he has confirmed his desire to remain at Camp Nou.

"Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I've never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I've achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice."

De Jong won the Dutch title with Ten Hag and reached the Champions League semi-finals under the new United boss before a move to Barcelona in 2019.

He is understood to be valued at around €75 million (£63.7m), but the player insists there has been no discussion with United or Ten Hag.

"What I'm saying, there is absolutely nothing of an agreement or anything official," he added.

"At the moment there is no question of it at all. Not that I know of in any case. Or they must not have told me, but I don't think so."

Liga 'It got too much' - Toxic Mourinho relationship played part in Guardiola's Barca exit, says Pique 13/05/2022 AT 09:28