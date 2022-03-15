Former Premier League and Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft claims that Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich, and the German champions want to replace him with Erling Haaland.

Lewandowski is out of contract at the end of next season and there have been no reports of an imminent renewal.

Indeed, the 33-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League and La Liga clubs over the past couple of years.

The Polish international joined Bayern in 2014 and has 337 goals in 365 appearances for the Bundesliga’s most successful team, winning every major trophy going in the process.

With his contract running down, Bayern may choose to let him go for a relatively small transfer fee in order to avoid losing him for nothing in 2023.

Speaking on Twitter, the former Eintracht Frankfurt player said: “Re: Lewandowski (and Haaland)

“Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern this summer

“He wants another big move

“Bayern wants Erling Haaland as replacement

“Bayern got an „outsiders chance“ to get him. City and Real Madrid still the favorites”.

Erling Haaland is reportedly a target for Manchester City, who failed to sign Harry Kane last season. Spanish side Barcelona are also keen with suggestions that president Joan Laporta has promised manager Xavi Hernandez a major signing. Real Madrid are seen as the favourites for the Norwegian international, to line up alongside Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe next season.

Haaland is available on a €75 million release clause this summer.

