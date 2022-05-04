Jesse Lingard is set to leave Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The 29-year-old's contract expires in June. Newcastle, AC Milan, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly interested in signing the winger.

Ad

Incoming United boss Erik ten Hag is said to be keen to speak with the England international about his future, but the BBC and The Guardian report Lingard is not interested in talking to the Dutchman.

Premier League 'I can't say they get on well' – Rangnick after Lingard reportedly calls dressing room ‘disaster’ 24/04/2022 AT 07:49

Lingard turned down loan moves last summer after he was given assurances by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was manager at the time, he would be given first-team opportunities. However, he started just once before Solskjaer was sacked in November.

He has started just three games since interim boss Ralf Rangnick took charge. The club turned down an offer to loan Lingard to Newcastle in January. United asked for a £2.5m loan fee for him and a £12.5m bonus if Eddie Howe's side remained in the Premier League this season.

The forward has since been told he would get the opportunity to show he can play for the first team.

Lingard's brother Louie Scott hit out at United on social media this week, calling the club "classless" for denying the England international the opportunity to say farewell to United fans at Old Trafford during their final home game of the season against Brentford on Monday night.

Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata, who are both out of contract in the summer, started in United's 3-0 win while Lingard was an unused substitute.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 35 goals in 232 appearances for United, reportedly believes that leaving United will earn him the chance to get back into England's squad for the World Cup.

Lingard, who played a key role for England at the 2018 World Cup, last played for the Three Lions in October.

Premier League Rangnick backs 'very good choice' Ten Hag to succeed at Man Utd 22/04/2022 AT 12:16